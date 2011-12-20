(Corrects typo in headline)

DHAKA Dec 20 Bangladesh were 114 for five wickets in their second innings, trailing Pakistan by 18 runs, at the close of the fourth day of the second and final test on Tuesday.

Scores: Bangladesh 338 (Shakib Al Hasan 144, Shahriar Nafees 97) and 114-5 v Pakistan 470 (Taufiq Umar 130, Misbah-ul-Haq 70, Azhar Ali 57, Adnan Akmal 53; Shakib Al Hassan 6-82)

(Reporting by Azad Majumder. Editing by Toby Davis. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more cricket stories