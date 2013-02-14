Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
CAPE TOWN Feb 14 Pakistan were 253 for five at the close of the opening day of the second test against South Africa at Newlands on Thursday.
Scores: Pakistan 253 for five (Asad Shafiq 111 not out, Younus Khan 111) v South Africa. (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by John Mehaffey)
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.