KARACHI Feb 19 Australian Dav Whatmore will replace the Pakistan team's interim coach Mohsin Khan after their one-day series against England ends this month, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source told Reuters on Sunday.

The source said Whatmore would take charge as head coach for the Asia Cup tournament in Bangladesh next month.

"It has been decided to release Mohsin from his coaching assignment after the England series and Whatmore has been chosen as the man to guide our team over the next two years," the source said.

Whatmore, 57, coached the Sri Lanka side who won the 1996 World Cup.

He coached Bangladesh from 2003 to 2007, leading them to their first test victory in early 2005 against Zimbabwe and also guided them into the super eight stage of the 2007 World Cup where they defeated India and South Africa.

"He will be our coach from the Asia Cup. The Board has also decided to hire English professional coach, Julien Fountain as the fielding coach of the national team," the source added.

Mohsin coached Pakistan in their 3-0 clean sweep of the test series against the world's top-ranked side England in the United Arab Emirates this year.

