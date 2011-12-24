Bangladesh's coach Dav Whatmore talks with his players during a World Cup cricket practice session in Bridgetown April 14, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

KARACHI Australian Dav Whatmore is the front runner to be appointed Pakistan coach, a senior PCB official said on Saturday.

Whatmore, who led Sri Lanka to victory at the 1996 World Cup, is currently in charge of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Twenty20 Indian Premier League.

"Whatmore is due to come to Pakistan sometime next month to discuss issues relating to our search for a head coach," Pakistan Cricket Board senior board official, Subhan Ahmad said.

"It would be premature to say we have taken a decision to appoint Whatmore as head coach but we are in the process of interviewing candidates and Whatmore is a front runner."

The 57-year-old Whatmore, who played seven tests for Australia, has also enjoyed a successful coaching spell with Bangladesh, leading them to their first test match and subsequent series win in 2005.

Whatmore came close to being appointed Pakistan coach in 2007 before the PCB selected his compatriot Geoff Lawson.

Pakistan face England in a test and one-day series starting next month with interim coach and chief selector Mohsin Khan continuing to lead the side.

Mohsin was in charge for the recent test series victories over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after Waqar Younis resigned as head coach in September due to personal and health reasons.

