KARACHI Feb 9 The Pakistan Cricket Board has ruled out appointing a foreign coach for the national team.

Former test captains Intikhab Alam and Wasim Akram, who are on the four-member committee formed to evaluate and recommend the new coaching team, said none of the shortlisted candidates were foreigners.

"We received a total of 25 applications and after evaluation we have shortlisted some candidates and none are foreigners," Alam told a news conference in Lahore on Sunday.

The PCB is due to appoint a new head coach, batting coach and fielding coach for the national side on Monday.

Australian Dav Whatmore did not extend his two-year contract this month and fielding coach Julian Fountain also left.

Former captains Waqar Younis and Moin Khan are among the favourites to get the top coaching job. (Editing by Ed Osmond)