KARACHI Feb 19 Pakistan's contracted
players are set to get a pay boost from their cricket board
when the new central contracts list is announced next month for
2012, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief operating officer
Subham Ahmad said.
Ahmad said the increases were a result of the team's good
performances over the past 12 months which include a 3-0
whitewash of world number one side England in the United Arab
Emirates this year,
"A committee is finalising details but the board also agrees
that pay scales in the new contracts need to be increased," he
said.
Pakistan players are given contracts in three separate pay
allocations with the best paid getting a monthly salary of
250,000 rupees (approximately $2,750) while those in the
remaining categories get 175,000 and 100,000 rupees.
The monthly retainers are in addition to the match fees and
other bonuses paid to the players.
"The new central contracts list is being finalised and
accordingly we are seeing how much raises can be made keeping in
mind the board's financial position,"
"We will announce the list early next month," Ahmad said.
The PCB awarded central contracts to around 19 players for
the second half of 2011.
Ahmad said retainers in the contracts had remained the same
for the past three years due to the financial issues faced by
the board. Test-playing nations have refused to tour Pakistan
because of security reasons since 2009.
