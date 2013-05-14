KARACHI Shahid Afridi and Younus Khan were handed top category central contracts in Pakistan despite being dropped for next month's Champions Trophy.
All 30 players awarded central contracts also received a 15 percent pay hike, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday.
"Last year we gave an increase of 25 percent in the retainers meaning the players have got a hike of 40 percent in the last two years," a board official said.
Players in the top category would get a monthly retainer of around 375,000 rupees, while those in the B category would get 265,000 rupees and C category 160,000 rupees.
Central contracts have been awarded to:
Category A: Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Saeed Ajmal, Younus Khan, Shahid Afridi.
Category B: Umar Gul, Umar Akmal, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Junaid Khan, Abdul Rehman, Shoaib Malik, Nasir Jamshed.
Category C: Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Farhat, Taufiq Umar, Aizaz Cheema, Adnan Akmal, Faisal Iqbal, Ahmed Shahzad.
Stipends category: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Ehsan Adil, Umar Amin, Zulifqar Babar, Asad Ali, Harris Sohail Sohail, Anwar Ali.
