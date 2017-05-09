Cricket Britain - England v Pakistan - First One Day International - The Ageas Bowl - 24/8/16Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason RoyAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic/File Photo

LAHORE Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has summoned all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to appear before its security and vigilance department as part of its ongoing probe into corruption in the game.

"This notice... requires Nawaz to appear before the PCB Security and Vigilance Department for an interview in relation to possible breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code," the board said in a statement.

The PCB is probing allegations of corruptions in the second season of the Pakistan Super League and has initiated proceedings against suspended players Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed and Shahzaib Hassan.

In March, Mohammad Irfan was suspended for a year after the fast bowler failed to disclose two approaches made by bookmakers.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganugly)