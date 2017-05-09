Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
LAHORE Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has summoned all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to appear before its security and vigilance department as part of its ongoing probe into corruption in the game.
"This notice... requires Nawaz to appear before the PCB Security and Vigilance Department for an interview in relation to possible breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code," the board said in a statement.
The PCB is probing allegations of corruptions in the second season of the Pakistan Super League and has initiated proceedings against suspended players Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed and Shahzaib Hassan.
In March, Mohammad Irfan was suspended for a year after the fast bowler failed to disclose two approaches made by bookmakers.
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.