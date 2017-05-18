Cricket Britain - England v Pakistan - First One Day International - The Ageas Bowl - 24/8/16Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy with teammatesAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic/Files

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.

The 23-year-old, who has played three tests, nine one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches for Pakistan, admitted to the charges and has also been fine 200,000 Pakistan rupees ($1,910), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Nawaz's ban is effective from May 16 but he could return to cricket after a month if he fulfilled certain criteria, the board said.

"During the period of ineligibility... Nawaz's central contract executed with PCB shall stand suspended and no new contract shall be offered to him," it added.

The PCB is investigating whether an international syndicate had attempted to influence matches in the Pakistan Super League Twenty20 tournament in Dubai earlier this year and Nawaz is the seventh Pakistan cricketer under the board's scanner.

($1 = 104.7 Pakistani rupees)

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)