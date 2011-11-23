LONDON Nov 23 Disgraced Pakistan
cricketers Salman Butt and Mohammad
Amir, who were jailed for spot-fixing elements of a test match,
lost their appeals against their sentences on Wednesday.
Ex-Test captain Butt, 27, received 30 months for his role in
a plot to bowl deliberate no-balls in the Lord's test against
England in August 2010.
Fast bowler Amir, 19, was detained for six months in a young
offenders institution after he admitted bowling two intentional
no-balls at Lord's.
The duo, along with fellow team mate Mohammad Asif, were
sentenced at London's Southwark Crown Court on Nov. 3.
Butt and Amir were not present at the Court of Appeal in
London for the proceedings before the Lord Chief Justice, Lord
Judge, and two other judges, the Press Association reported.
A lawyer representing Butt had argued that his 30-month
prison sentence was "manifestly excessive" while counsel for
Amir urged the court to suspend his sentence.
Ali Bajwa, for Butt, argued that his sentence was "out
of proportion to the seriousness of the offence that was
committed". Although serious, it was at the "lower end of the
scale" of such offences, he added.
Bajwa described Butt as a broken man in a state of "ruin
and disgrace".
He told the appeal judges: "The very fact of conviction and
imprisonment amounted to exceptional punishment for Mr Butt."
Henry Blaxland, for Amir, urged the court to impose a
suspended sentence of a length that would enable his immediate
release.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)