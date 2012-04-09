KARACHI, April 9 Former Pakistan leg-spinner
Danish Kaneria has called on the England and Wales Cricket Board
(ECB) to postpone a disciplinary hearing into corruption charges
so that his lawyer has more time to prepare his defence.
"My lawyer has written to the ECB asking for the hearing
date to be pushed back from May 1," Kaneria told Reuters.
Kaneria has been summoned to the ECB hearing in Britain
after being named in a London court in February as a go-between
in a spot-fixing scandal that resulted in a four-month prison
sentence for his former Essex team mate Mervyn Westfield.
Kaneria, who took 261 wickets in 61 tests, was arrested in
2010 along with Westfield on suspicion of spot-fixing during an
Essex match against Durham in 2009 before being released without
charge.
"My client has pleaded not guilty to all charges and also
believes no sanctions should be imposed on him," Kaneria's
lawyer Farugh Naseem said.
"We have also asked the ECB for more time to file a detailed
reply with the ECB as we need more time to study the evidence."
Kaneria's Essex contract was terminated in 2010 and he has
not played for Pakistan since the scandal came to light,
appearing several times before the board's integrity committee.
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and
Mohammad Amir were jailed in London last year after being found
guilty on corruption charges relating to the 2010 Lord's test
against England.
Westfield, who has also been summoned to the disciplinary
hearing with Kaneria, was the first English county cricketer to
be convicted in court for spot-fixing.