KARACHI Nov 30 The Pakistan Cricket Board has introduced in-competition doping tests in domestic cricket for the first time.

Pakistan fast bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif tested positive for nandrolone in 2006 in out-of-competition tests.

The PCB regime will start with the national Twenty20 championship that begins from Saturday in Lahore.

A spokesman for the board said cricketers from all the regional teams participating in the T20 event will be randomly picked for dope tests.

"These tests will be conducted by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) accredited independent doping control officers throughout the competition," he added. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)