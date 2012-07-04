UPDATE 1-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
COLOMBO, July 4 The second test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan ended in a draw on Wednesday.
Scores: Pakistan 551-6 declared and 100-2 declared. Sri Lanka 391 and 86-2.
Sri Lanka lead the three-test series 1-0.
The third and final test starts at Pallakele on July 8. (Editing by Tom Bartlett)
