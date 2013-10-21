Cricket fans shower rose petals on Zaka Ashraf, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and team members after their arrival from India at Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files

KARACHI The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will hold polls for its new chairman under the supervision of an election commission on November 2, the Islamabad High Court said in an order on Monday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif last week appointed an interim management committee to run cricket affairs in the country following constitutional and legal issues surrounding the election of former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf.

"The court has ordered that the elections for the post of PCB chairman should be held on November 2," PCB's legal advisor, Tafazzul Rizvi, told Reuters.

"The court has also ordered that the election commission of Pakistan will conduct and supervise the elections."

The interim committee will continue to function until next month's elections.

A person contesting for the post of the PCB chairman must at least be a graduate and should have played first-class cricket, the court has directed.

