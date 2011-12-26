Pakistan's Wahab Riaz successfully appeals for the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 semi-final match in Mohali March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

KARACHI Pakistan's left-arm paceman Wahab Riaz, whose name was mentioned in court during the spot-fixing trial in London, was recalled on Monday to the test squad for the series against England.

Chief selector Mohammad Illyas said Wahab, who had been left out of the team for several months, was considered for the test series that starts next month in neutral UAE after the Pakistan board gave clearance.

Wahab had been included in the squad for the Sri Lanka series in October but was sent home after an undercover reporter told the jury at Southwark Crown Court in London that agent Mazhar Majeed had told him he had several cricketers working for him and mentioned Wahab's name.

Fellow fast bowler Junaid Khan, who was declared fit by the board's medical panel, and batsman Umar Akmal have also returned to the squad to face England but former captain Shoaib Malik was axed after a poor run of form against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

"We have tried to pick the best balanced side possible for a series that is going to be very tough and challenging for us," Illyas said.

"We had to keep in mind the conditions that prevail in the UAE and have picked a balanced bowling attack including pacers and spinners."

Last month Junaid had to return home midway through the one-day series against Sri Lanka in the UAE after suffering an abdominal strain.

Paceman Mohammad Talha, who has played just one test in 2009 against Sri Lanka at Lahore, has also been included.

Pakistan, who are unable to host a home series for security reasons, will play three tests, four one-day internationals and three T20 matches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from January 17.

Test squad: Mohammad Hafeez, Taufiq Umar, Imran Farhat, Younus Khan, Azhar Ali, Misbah-ul-Haq (Capt), Asad Shafiq, Umar Akmal, Adnan Akmal, Mohammad Talha, Umar Gul, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Aitzaz Cheema, Saeed Ajmal and Abdul Rehman.

