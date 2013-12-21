Pakistan's Umar Gul attends at a practice session ahead of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Colombo June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

KARACHI Experienced pace bowler Umar Gul could make his international comeback next week following a nine-month injury break after being drafted into the Pakistan squad for the one-day series against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates.

The 29-year-old, who has been out of the national side since February due to a knee injury, will be available for selection after he joins the team on Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Saturday.

"Gul is being flown to join the team on the request of the tour management and national selectors who want the bowling attack to be strengthened for the last three one-dayers," a board spokesman said.

Gul was injured during Pakistan's tour to South Africa and underwent knee surgery in Melbourne in May.

After completing his rehabilitation, the bowler returned to action in domestic cricket. Gul has taken 163 test, 161 one-day and 74 Twenty20 international wickets.

The five-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is tied at 1-1, with the remaining games scheduled for Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

