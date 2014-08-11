KARACHI Aug 11 Experienced Pakistan bowler Umar Gul is considering quitting test cricket due to a chronic knee injury.

The 30-year-old paceman, who has claimed 163 test and 173 one-day international wickets, said he would make a decision on his future if he is unfit to play against Australia in the United Arab Emirates in October-November.

"Right now, I don't know what lies ahead for me because I am still not comfortable with the knee," he said on Pakistani sports channel Geo Super.

"I am hoping to make a comeback in the tests against Australia but if that doesn't happen I could quit tests."

Gul had knee surgery in May 2013, in Australia, after breaking down on the tour of South Africa earlier in the year.

He has made two unsuccessful comebacks.

"The doctors have told me I still have to undergo more rehabilitation and gym training as there are still problems with the knee," said Gul, who has played in 47 tests.

"I don't feel comfortable bowling. If you ask me right now whether I can play test matches I will say no.

"I still have lot of cricket left in me but I don't know what the selectors, or Pakistan team coaches, have planned for me, but I am eyeing a comeback against Australia."

