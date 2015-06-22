Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez could be banned from bowling for one year after the part-time off-spinner was again reported by match officials for a suspect action during the test against Sri Lanka in Galle that ended on Sunday.

The opening batsman has to undergo further testing within 14 days and can continue bowling until the results are known, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Monday.

The 34-year-old will be automatically banned from bowling for 12 months if the new assessment finds his action to be illegal because he has been reported twice in a two-year period.

Former Pakistan captain Hafeez was initially reported after the first test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi in November and was subsequently banned after an independent analysis found his action to be illegal.

He was cleared to bowl again in April after changing his action and took two first-innings wickets in the 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Galle.

