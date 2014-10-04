Pakistan's Muhammad Hafeez reacts after he was given out during their fourth One Day International cricket match against South Africa in Durban, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Files

KARACHI Pakistan all rounder Muhammad Hafeez has been ruled out of the limited-overs series against Australia due to a hand injury he sustained during a practice game.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Hafeez required five stitches after he split the webbing between the thumb and index finger of his left hand on Friday.

"The physio has suggested a minimum of two weeks rest which rules him out of the one-day series," a spokesman said. "The tour management committee has decided to send Hafeez back to Pakistan since there was no point in retaining him on the tour."

The selectors announced that uncapped opener Sami Aslam and left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar will replace Hafeez in the squad for Sunday's one-off Twenty20 and the subsequent three one-day internationals against Australia in the UAE.

(Editing by John O'Brien)