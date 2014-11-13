Nov 13 Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez has become the latest off-spinner to be reported for a suspect bowling action, the International Cricket Council said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old all-rounder was reported by the match officials during Pakistan's 248-run victory in the first test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

As per regulations, Hafeez, who took a wicket in New Zealand's second innings, can continue bowling but has to get his action tested within 21 days.

Hafeez's team mate and fellow off-spinner Saeed Ajmal is currently under suspension for an illegal bowling action.

Other off-spinners Sachithra Senanayake (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Prosper Utseya (Zimbabwe), Sohag Gazi (Bangladesh) have all been reported in recent months as governing body ICC is trying to cleanse the game off bowlers with dodgy actions. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Julian Linden)