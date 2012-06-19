June 19 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been
banned from the first test against Sri Lanka in Galle that
starts on Friday as punishment for his team's slow over-rate in
the final match of the one-day series.
The visitors were three overs short of the required rate
during Monday's match in Colombo, the International Cricket
Council (ICC) said in a news release on Tuesday.
The ICC added that this was a "“serious over-rate offence"
in limited-over cricket.
A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman told Reuters that Misbah
would be replaced as skipper on Friday by vice-captain Mohammed
Hafeez.
