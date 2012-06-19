* Misbah is punished by ICC
* Captain to miss Friday's test
(Adds detail, background)
June 19 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been
banned from the first test against Sri Lanka in Galle that
starts on Friday as punishment for his team's slow over-rate in
the final match of the one-day series.
The visitors were three overs short of the required rate
during Monday's match in Colombo, the International Cricket
Council (ICC) said in a news release on Tuesday.
The ICC added that this was a "“serious over-rate offence"
in limited-over cricket.
A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman told Reuters that Misbah
would be replaced as skipper on Friday by vice-captain Mohammed
Hafeez.
Hafeez has captained Pakistan in two Twenty20s but has yet
to lead the team in a one-dayer or a test.
The Pakistan players involved in Monday's encounter, a game
they lost by two wickets to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the series,
were fined 40 percent of their match fees by the ICC.
The fines were based on a 10 percent penalty for each of the
first two overs and a further 20 percent for the additional over
they failed to bowl in the allotted time of three and a half
hours.
It is the second time in six months an international captain
has been suspended for a slow over-rate.
India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also banned for the
fourth test against Australia in January.
Dhoni was punished for incurring two over-rate breaches in
the same form of the game in a 12-month period.
India were three overs short of their required rate in a
test against West Indies in Barbados in June 2011 and then two
overs short in Perth this year.
(Writing by Brian Murgatroyd in Dubai; editing by Tony Jimenez)