DHAKA Dec 18 Taufiq Umar closed in on a half-century as Pakistan reached 87 for one in replying to Bangladesh's 338 all out on the second day of the second test on Sunday.

Umar reached 44 and Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 26 before bad light halted play early.

The only wicket fell to Nazmul Hossain who had Mohammad Hafeez (14) caught behind with his first ball on his return to the international team after playing one previous test in 2004.

Pakistan had dismissed the hosts on the stroke of tea, quickly wrapping up the innings after Shakib Al Hasan had been run out for a fine 144.

Shakib went after a bad mix-up with Mushfiqur Rahim (40) which ended their 82-run sixth-wicket stand.

Rahim called for a single but then changed his mind leaving Shakib stranded with Taufiq hitting the stumps with a direct throw from mid-on.

Rahim was dismissed with the next delivery, caught behind down the leg side off Umar Gul.

Spinner Saeed Ajmal then took two wickets to clean up the tail.

