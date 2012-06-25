(Updates at tea)
* Younis-Shafiq partnership frustrates Lanka
* Herath removes Asad to break 151-run stand
GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 25 Younis Khan and Asad
Shafiq shared a 151-run fifth wicket stand to frustrate Sri
Lanka as Pakistan reached 205 for five wickets at tea on day
four of the first test on Monday.
Shafiq made 80 attractive runs hitting 13 fours in his
165-ball knock before edging a catch to Mahela Jayawardene at
slip off Rangana Herath.
Younis continued to thwart the Sri Lankan bowlers and was
unbeaten on 81 scored off 206 balls with six fours at the break.
Batting with Younis was Mohammad Ayub on five.
Shafiq's wicket was Sri Lanka's only success of the
afternoon on a pitch that lacked the bounce of the first three
days.
The pair came together in the second over of the morning
after nightwatchman Saeed Ajmal (12), sent back by Younis after
he had charged down the wicket, failed to beat Suraj Randeev's
direct hit from extra cover.
Pakistan could have been in bigger trouble but Kumar
Sangakkara dropped Shafiq off Randiv at short mid-wicket when
the batsman was on 33.
Younis, then on nine, too survived some anxious moments when
Tillakaratne Dilshan dived forward at mid-off to take a catch
before the batsman was adjudged not out by the third umpire.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)