(Updates at tea)

* Younis-Shafiq partnership frustrates Lanka

* Herath removes Asad to break 151-run stand

GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 25 Younis Khan and Asad Shafiq shared a 151-run fifth wicket stand to frustrate Sri Lanka as Pakistan reached 205 for five wickets at tea on day four of the first test on Monday.

Shafiq made 80 attractive runs hitting 13 fours in his 165-ball knock before edging a catch to Mahela Jayawardene at slip off Rangana Herath.

Younis continued to thwart the Sri Lankan bowlers and was unbeaten on 81 scored off 206 balls with six fours at the break.

Batting with Younis was Mohammad Ayub on five.

Shafiq's wicket was Sri Lanka's only success of the afternoon on a pitch that lacked the bounce of the first three days.

The pair came together in the second over of the morning after nightwatchman Saeed Ajmal (12), sent back by Younis after he had charged down the wicket, failed to beat Suraj Randeev's direct hit from extra cover.

Pakistan could have been in bigger trouble but Kumar Sangakkara dropped Shafiq off Randiv at short mid-wicket when the batsman was on 33.

Younis, then on nine, too survived some anxious moments when Tillakaratne Dilshan dived forward at mid-off to take a catch before the batsman was adjudged not out by the third umpire. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)