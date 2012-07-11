(Updates at close)
* Pakistan lead by 188 runs at the close
* Sri Lanka still in control of final test
* Hosts lead three-test series 1-0
KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 11 Pakistan's Azhar Ali
defiantly scored his fourth test hundred but hosts Sri Lanka
still scented victory in the third and final test with the
tourists leading by 188 in their second innings at the end of
the fourth day on Wednesday.
Asad Shafiq, who shared a fifth wicket partnership of 100
with Azhar at the Pallekele Stadium, was unbeaten on 55 off 134
balls, having hit five fours, with Adnan Akmal on nought to
leave Pakistan on 299 for eight wickets at the close.
Akmal, who suffered a hairline fracture on his left ring
finger on the opening day of the final test, came in to bat at
the fall of the eighth wicket and held out for the last 13
minutes to see Pakistan through to the close.
After being rewarded with only three wickets in the first
two sessions, Sri Lanka, who lead the three-match series 1-0,
picked up four wickets in the final session as Pakistan battled
to save the test match and the series.
The second new ball taken after 80 overs produced two
wickets for Dilhara Fernando who had Azhar playing a tired shot
to be caught behind by Prasanna Jayawardene for a well compiled
136 off 284 balls (13 fours).
Fernando followed that up with the wicket of Mohammad Sami,
trapped lbw for three, which brought him his 100th test wicket
and made him the fifth Sri Lanka bowler to achieve the feat.
Herath then turned on the heat by snapping up the wickets of
Umar Gul (0) and Saeed Ajmal (5), both lbw victims, as Pakistan
slid from a promising position of 276-4 to 299-8.
HERATH MILESTONE
Pakistan lost two crucial wickets in the second session to
reach 210 for four at tea. Herath removed Younus Khan (19) and
skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (five) to put Sri Lanka on top.
Dropped by wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene off Angelo
Mathews when he was on 12, Younus could not make the most of the
reprieve and edged Herath to Tharanga Paranavitana at silly
point to give the bowler his 150th test wicket.
Herath returned to toss one up to Misbah whose attempted
push ended in a catch to Mahela Jayawardene at slip.
Earlier, Mohammad Hafeez (52) and Azhar shared a second
wicket stand of 94 runs as Pakistan bravely fought back.
Having conceded a 111 run first-innings lead, the overnight
pair of Hafeez and Azhar looked like they would bat through the
morning session having survived some testing bowling by Sri
Lanka's seamers, especially Nuwan Kulasekara who had no luck.
They batted without any discomfort and were about to wipe
out the deficit when Fernando gave Sri Lanka the breakthrough
they had been seeking since play began under bright sunshine.
Hafeez, who completed a half-century off 93 balls, chased a
wide delivery 10 minutes before the lunch break and presented a
thick edge to lone slip fielder Paranavitana.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)