KARACHI Jan 29 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has attributed his team's current success to his players' determination to restore pride in their country after the 2010 corruption scandal.

Misbah's team took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in their three-match series against England with a 72-run victory in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The win followed series victories over New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka after Misbah succeeded Salman Butt at national captain. Butt and his opening bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were jailed for arranging to bowl deliberate no-balls in the 2010 Lord's test against England.

"After the spot-fixing scandal the players discussed things and we unanimously agreed that we need to just do well," Misbah told the Geo News channel on Sunday.

"I am happy that we have been playing with lot of focus, dedication and discipline. The players have lots of faith in each other and their abilities to perform under pressure."

Misbah said his team now needed to beat the top sides in their own countries.

"We need to work harder and remain focused if we are to win in Australia, South Africa or England," he said. "Conditions in this series suited us, our batting and our spinners."

