KANDY, Sri Lanka, June 9 A superb all-round
display by Thisara Perera and Tillakaratne Dilshan's 13th
one-day century helped Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 76 runs at the
Pallakele Stadium on Saturday to level the five-match series
1-1.
Man of the match Perera took a career-best six for 44 as
Pakistan were bowled out for 204 in reply to the home team's 280
for four.
Sri Lanka's innings revolved around Dilshan's unbeaten 119
off 139 balls that included 11 fours and one six.
The home side made changes to their batting lineup,
promoting Upul Tharanga to opener while captain Mahela
Jayawardene dropped down the order to stabilise the middle.
The move paid off with Tharanga (18) and Dilshan seeing off
Pakistan's new-ball bowlers with an opening stand of 37.
Dilshan played a workmanlike knock and shared half-century
partnerships with Dinesh Chandimal (32) and Jayawardene (53).
Perera, promoted to number six, played a cameo innings of 24
not out in 14 balls.
With fast bowler Mohammad Sami sidelined due to a sore
thumb, Pakistan's attack lacked its usual sting and the Sri
Lankan batsmen took advantage, piling on the runs on a dry
pitch.
Pakistan's batting was then undone by Perera who started off
by holding on to a stunning return catch to dismiss Mohammad
Hafeez for 14.
With a career-best 96 from 119 balls, Azhar Ali was the only
visiting batsman to show any resistance.
Kumar Sangakkara rounded off a good day for the home side by
snatching his 300th ODI catch, holding on to an edge offered by
Younus Khan (four) having put down an easy chance off the same
batsman three balls earlier.
The third ODI is in Colombo on Wednesday.
