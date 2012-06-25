(Updates with result)

GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 25 Sri Lanka claimed the extra half-hour at the end of the fourth day to complete a 209-run rout of Pakistan in the first test on Monday.

The visitors, chasing an unlikely victory target of 510, were bowled out for 300.

The game looked like dragging on to the fifth day when fifth-wicket pair Younus Khan (87) and Asad Shafiq (80) put up stubborn resistance with a stand of 151.

After the pair were removed, Mohammad Ayub (22) and Adnan Akmal (40 not out) continued to frustrate the Sri Lankan bowlers.

When the extra half-hour started Pakistan were 279 for eight but Suraj Randiv snapped up the last two wickets to finish with figures of three for 86 in the second innings and seven for 99 in the match. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)