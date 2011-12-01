DHAKA, DEC 1 - All-rounder Shahid Afridi took five for 23 and then made 24 not out to lead Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first one-day international in Dhaka on Thursday.

Set a target of 92 runs, Pakistan lost their first five wickets for 63 but Afridi and skipper Misbah-ul Haq (16 not out) kept their cool to steer the side to 93-5.

Afridi, who was dropped on one by Shahriar Nafees off Shakib Al Hasan, shrugged off any jitters and dampened Bangladesh's late excitement by hitting left-arm spinner Shakib for three consecutive fours before his fourth boundary off the bowler ended the match.

Earlier, Afridi's sublime bowling gave him his seventh five-wicket haul in one-day internationals as Bangladesh were dismissed for 91 in 30.3 overs after opting to bat first.

Pakistan opening pair Mohammad Hafeez and Imran Farhat reached 36 but four quick wickets in as many overs for eight runs almost derailed the visitors.

Farhat (12) dragged a Nasir Hossain delivery on to his stumps and paceman Rubel Hossain had Hafeez caught by Nafees for 22 in the next over.

Younis Khan and Sarfraz Ahmed both went for two off the bowling of Shakib and Rubel, giving the local crowd something to cheer in the wake of a disappointing batting display.

Pakistan were 58-4 at the break and on resumption Shakib struck again when he bowled Umar Akmal for seven.

Bangladesh had been in danger of being dismissed for less than their previous lowest total against Pakistan of 87 before number 11 batsman Rubel helped them avoid it with his 10-ball 15.

Nasir provided some resistance for Bangladesh with 21 after the home team lost their first five wickets for 31 runs.

The second match of the three-game series will be held in Dhaka on Saturday. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing By Alison Wildey)