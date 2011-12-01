(Adds quotes, byline)
By Azad Majumder
DHAKA Dec 1 All-rounder Shahid Afridi
took five for 23 and then made 24 not out to lead Pakistan to a
five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first one-day
international in Dhaka on Thursday.
Set a target of 92 runs, Pakistan lost their first five
wickets for 63 but Afridi and skipper Misbah-ul Haq (16 not out)
kept their cool to steer the side to 93-5.
Afridi, who was dropped on one by Shahriar Nafees off Shakib
Al Hasan, shrugged off any jitters and dampened Bangladesh's
late excitement by hitting left-arm spinner Shakib for three
consecutive fours before his fourth boundary off the bowler
ended the match.
"The conditions were perfect for the spinners," Afridi told
a news conference. "But it's not that difficult a wicket. If the
batsmen want they can survive.
"You can take singles, rotate the strike and play yourself
in. Maybe because of T20 cricket now batsmen don't have the
temperament," he said.
Earlier, Afridi's sublime bowling gave him his seventh
five-wicket haul in one-day internationals as Bangladesh were
dismissed for 91 in 30.3 overs after opting to bat first.
Pakistan opening pair Mohammad Hafeez and Imran Farhat
reached 36 but four quick wickets in as many overs for eight
runs almost derailed the visitors.
Farhat (12) dragged a Nasir Hossain delivery on to his
stumps and paceman Rubel Hossain had Hafeez caught by Nafees for
22 in the next over.
Younis Khan and Sarfraz Ahmed both went for two off the
bowling of Shakib and Rubel, giving the local crowd something to
cheer in the wake of a disappointing batting display.
Pakistan were 58-4 at the break and on resumption Shakib
struck again when he bowled Umar Akmal for seven.
Bangladesh had been in danger of being dismissed for less
than their previous lowest total against Pakistan of 87 before
number 11 batsman Rubel helped them avoid it with his 10-ball
15.
Nasir provided some resistance for Bangladesh with 21 after
the home team lost their first five wickets for 31 runs.
Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was left ruing their
batting performance.
"Our top order has not been performing consistently for the
last couple of series," said Rahim.
"Even if we had scored 150 today it could have been a
different game," he said.
The second match of the three-game series will be held in
Dhaka on Saturday.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)