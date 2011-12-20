DHAKA Dec 20 Pakistan took a firm grip of the second test, despite the efforts of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, posting a first innings total of 470 before restricting the home side to 24-2 at tea on the fourth day.

Pakistan led by 108 runs at the break after paceman Umar Gul took two wickets in the final two balls of the session to leave the hosts struggling in their second innings.

Gul had opener Tamim Iqbal caught by captain Misbah-ul-Haq at first slip for 21, although video replays suggested the ball might have hit the opener on his helmet.

Gul then trapped Shahriar Nafees leg before wicket with his next delivery leaving the seamer having to wait until the third session to go for a hat-trick.

Earlier Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib followed his first innings 144 with a six-wicket haul to help dismiss the tourists, who hold a 1-0 lead in the two-test series.

The all-rounder became the first Bangladeshi to score a century and take five wickets in a test innings.

Misbah made his 14th test half century, including 11 fours, before becoming Shakib's first victim of the day when he was caught at slip by Mahmudullah for 70.

Asad Shafiq was next to go, out leg before for 42 after he was caught out by a swinging ball from Robiul Islam.

Shakib then had Abdur Rehman (24) caught behind by Mamudullah before Gul (11) topped edged one from the slow left-armer to mid-on with Elias Sunny taking the catch.

Saeed Ajmal (0) then went three balls later after being bowled by Shakib with Adnan Akmal (53) going in the spinner's next over when he was stumped by Mushfiqur.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more cricket stories