By Azad Majumder
DHAKA Dec 3 Nasir Hossain smashed his maiden
century for Bangladesh but they were unable to prevent Pakistan
easing to a 76-run win on Saturday for an unassailable 2-0 lead
in the three-match one-day international series.
Having made 262 for seven in their 50 overs, Pakistan
restricted Bangladesh to 186-7 in Dhaka to notch their record
sixth consecutive one-day international series win.
Nasir, playing his ninth one-dayer for Bangladesh, came to
the crease when the hosts were reeling at 19-4 and survived two
dropped catches on nought and nine before being caught off Umar
Gul for 100 in the final over.
The 20-year-old, who hit 11 fours and a six, added 106 runs
with former skipper Shakib Al Hasan (34) for the fifth wicket to
help Bangladesh avoid more humiliation.
"I always had the confidence that I'll do well," Nasir told
a news conference.
"I just tried to play my own game. But my effort went in
vain as it did not help us win the match. I think our top order
batsmen are suffering from a lack of confidence. I just hope my
century will boost their confidence.
Gul finished with figures of 4-36, including a two-wicket
burst in the final over.
Pakistan are unbeaten in a bilateral one-day series in 2011,
despite ongoing problems, which have included a spot-fixing
scandal and the absence of international cricket in the country
because of security concerns.
They secured series wins over New Zealand 3-2, West Indies
3-2, Ireland 2-0, Zimbabwe 3-0 and Sri Lanka 4-1.
Pakistan won five successive series from March 1989 to
December 1990 under captain Imran Khan before Waqar Younis and
Inzamam-ul-Haq led them to the same feat in 2002.
"The team has been playing well. No opposition is easy to
play against. So I take this series win as a complement for the
Pakistan team," said Pakistan coach Mohsin Khan.
"The credit goes to the whole Pakistan team and management."
Umar Akmal, who added 83 runs with Misbah-ul-Haq for the
fourth wicket, made Pakistan's only half century before he was
caught by Shafiul Islam off Shakib Al Hasan for 59.
Shahid Afridi was dropped by Shafiul on eight and went on to
reach 42 off 27 balls with three fours and two sixes.
