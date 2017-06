DHAKA Dec 17 Dense fog delayed the start of the second test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Saturday.

Pakistan lead the two-test series 1-0 following their innings and 184-run win in the first test in Chittagong last week.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Nick Mulvenney)

