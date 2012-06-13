COLOMBO, June 13 Persistent rain allowed only 14
balls to be bowled in the third one-day international between
Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Wednesday and the match ended in a
no-result.
Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, lost two wickets for
12 runs off 6.2 overs before heavy rain prevented any play for
the rest of the day.
The game suffered two stoppages during Pakistan's short
innings, the first after one ball.
When the players returned after 73 minutes Pakistan lost the
wickets of openers Mohammad Hafeez for a duck and Azhar Ali for
seven.
Hafeez was forced to edge a catch behind the wicket to Kumar
Sangakkara when a delivery from Lastih Malinga squared him up.
Nuwan Kulasekara then trapped Azhar for seven although the
replays indicated that he was playing outside the line.
Asad Shafiq was unbeaten on five and Misbah-ul-Haq was on
nought when the rain returned to end the match.
The five-match series stands at one-all. The fourth one-day
international is scheduled in Colombo for Saturday.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)