(Updates at tea)

* Dilshan hits breezy half-century

* Sri Lanka reach 93-3 at tea

GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 24 Tillakaratne Dilshan fell after an aggressive half-century as Sri Lanka stretched their overall lead to 465 runs at tea on the third day of the first test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Captain Mahela Jayawardene was batting on seven with Thilan Samaraweera who was yet to open his account as Sri Lanka reached 93 for three wickets at the break in their second innings.

The hosts, having decided against enforcing follow-on after bowling Pakistan out for 100 in the first innings, lost three wickets in the afternoon session looking for quick runs.

Tharanga Paranavitana (25) and Dilshan set the tone with an opening partnership of 81 off 20 overs before Saeed Ajmal, who took five wickets in the first innings, separated them.

Ajmal won a leg before appeal against Paranavitana and four runs later, Dilshan fell to Junaid Khan to depart after a 58-ball 56 that included nine fours.

Kumar Sangakkara, who was stranded on 199 not out in the first innings, made just one run before mistiming a drive to extra cover where Taufiq Umar held the catch to give Ajmal his second wicket of the innings.

Earlier, spinners Rangana Herath and Suraj Randiv bowled Pakistan out for 100 at lunch after the visitors had resumed on 48 for five wickets.

Pakistan's last five wickets lasted just a session as Herath (3-30) and Randiv (4-13) ran through the bottom order.

Left-arm spinner Herath made the first breakthrough of the day by trapping Younis Khan (29) leg before. Younis was clearly unhappy with the decision and television replays later showed him getting an inside edge onto the pads.

Compounding Pakistan's misery, debutant Mohammad Ayub and wicket-keeper Adnan Akmal were involved in a mix-up where both batsmen finished at the striker's end.

Akmal swept Herath to fine leg and set off for a run and called for a second but Ayub was hesitant to take it. Akmal found himself at the same end when the throw from Nuwan Pradeep came to Herath, who had all the time in the world to take the bails off at the non-strikers end.

After Akmal departed for nine the end came swiftly.

Randiv trapped Abdur Rehman lbw for one and finished the innings off when Umar Gul (two) made a big heave and the resulting top edge was caught by wicket-keeper Prasanna Jayawardene to give the bowler his fourth wicket of the innings.

Herath ended Ayub's innings at 25 trapping him lbw. Nuwan Kulasekara took two for 27 on his return to test cricket after two years out of the picture. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)