By Azad Majumder
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Dec 12 Left-arm spinner
Abdur Rehman took three wickets early on Monday to help push
Pakistan to an innings and 184-run win over Bangladesh in the
first test in Chittagong.
Rehman ended the resistance of Mushfiqur Rahim (49) an hour
into the second session on the fourth day, finishing with
figures of four for 88 after he had earlier dismissed debutant
Nazimuddin and former captain Shakib Al Hasan.
Nazimuddin and Shakib both completed half-centuries before
throwing away their wickets, allowing Pakistan to quicken their
charge towards victory.
Saeed Ajmal bowled Mahmudullah for a duck and Aizaz Cheema
took the final wicket when he had paceman Shahadat Hossain
caught by Umar Gul at mid-off for 21.
Bangladesh finished the second innings on 275-9 as last man
Rubel Hossain was unable to bat after injuring his shoulder
while trying to save a boundary the previous day.
"Credit goes to everyone, they are really putting in the
effort," Pakistan captain Misbah-ul Haq said in a news
conference.
"They are really up to the mark, they are really fulfilling
their responsibility, that's why the team is winning," he added.
The home side began the day with little hope of saving the
match and suffered their first blow in the 10th over when Rehman
had Shakib for 51 soon after the all-rounder reached his ninth
test 50 with a single off the same bowler.
Nazimuddin, on 41 overnight, also survived some anxious
moments before he completed his maiden test half-century with
three runs off a Rehman delivery.
Wicketkeeper Adnan Akmal dropped him twice on 51 and 57 but
the right-hander was unable to take full benefit of his
reprieves.
Two sixes in consecutive overs, off Rehman and Ajmal, seemed
to have given him his confidence back but the local boy finally
paid the price for his aggression when Ajmal took a catch off
Rehman at long off, ending Nazimuddin's innings on 78.
Elias Sunny was unbeaten on 20 when the match came to an end
with more than a day and a session to play.
Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim was left ruing their
performance of opening day.
"I think the first two sessions on the opening day cost us
the game," he said.
"We did not do that bad after that period. If we could
survive those two sessions, may be the situation could have been
different," he added.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 135 runs in their first
innings on the first two sessions of the opening day before
Pakistan batted more than five sessions to declare their innings
on 594-5 on the third day.
