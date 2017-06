COLOMBO, June 27 Pace bowler Dilhara Fernando has replaced the injured Chanaka Welegedera is the only change to the Sri Lanka squad for the second test against Pakistan starting in Colombo on Saturday.

Welegedera has been ruled out of the three-match series after tearing a muscle in his left shoulder.

Sri Lanka won the first test by 209 runs in Galle. (Editing by John Mehaffey)