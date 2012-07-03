(Updates at tea)

COLOMBO, July 3 Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara were in sight of their individual centuries as Sri Lanka reached 178 for one wicket at tea on the fourth day of the rain-hit second test against Pakistan on Tuesday.

Dilshan was unbeaten on 85 off 166 balls at the break, having shared a 167-run partnership for the flourishing second wicket with Sangakkara who was batting on 90 having faced 158 balls.

The passage of play in the second session was rather short and slow with Dilshan and Sangakkara adding 43 runs which did not include a single boundary.

Sri Lanka trail Pakistan by 373 runs and require a further 174 runs to avoid a follow-on in the test heading for a draw.

Pakistan had declared their first innings at 551 for six wickets.

After rain had interrupted play on the second and third days, Tuesday's play began half an hour late due to overcast conditions which later gave way to bright sunshine.

Dilshan, 46 not out overnight, took his time in completing his half-century which came off 72 balls. He faced 58 balls in the morning session adding 14 runs to his score without reaching the boundary even once.

Sangakkara overtook Dilshan after completing his fifty off 74 balls.

The left-hander got a reprieve on 46 when his thick outside edge off Aizaz Cheema flew to gully where Asad Shafiq managed to get his fingers to it but was unable to catch.

Shafiq had to leave the field for treatment, having hurt his hand.

During his knock, Sangakkara passed 2000 test runs at the Singhalese SC grounds and also became the highest test run-getter against Pakistan, surpassing former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar's aggregate of 2089 runs.

Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)