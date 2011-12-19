DHAKA Taufiq Umar and Azhar Ali shared an unbeaten century stand to steer Pakistan to 139-1 at lunch on third day of the second test against Bangladesh on Monday.

Taufiq was unbeaten on 66 having completed his 13th test fifty with Ali alongside him on 52 not out at the break.

Fog delayed the start of the play for third consecutive day with Pakistan adding 52 runs in the 90 minute session after resuming on 87-1.

Taufiq, unbeaten on 44 overnight, reached his fifty in the sixth over of the day with a single off seamer Nazmul Hossain while Ali accomplished the feat three balls before the lunch break with a boundary off spinner Elias Sunny.

Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, trail Bangladesh by 199 runs after they dismissed the home side for 338 runs earlier on Sunday.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)