Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim (C) and Nasir Hossain (L) run between the wickets against Pakistan during the fifth day of their second test cricket match of the series in Dhaka December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

DHAKA Left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman finally broke through Bangladesh's resistance to set Pakistan up for a race against fading light to reach their winning target on the last day of the second test on Wednesday.

Set a winning score of 103, Pakistan were 37 for one wicket at tea on the fifth day, needing a further 66 runs in the final session to claim a 2-0 series win.

Opener Mohammad Hafeez is leading Pakistan's victory charge on 24 not out, alongside Azhar Ali (10) at the other end.

Early in Pakistan's run chase, first innings centurion Taufiq Umar was dismissed for three when he lofted a catch to Nazimuddin at midwicket off Nazmul Hossain as he tried to accelerate the scoring.

Bangladesh also had the chance to dismiss Hafeez on four but Mahmudullah dropped a difficult slip catch off Shakib Al Hasan.

The hosts were looking comfortable after a delayed start due to fog before Rehman revived Pakistan's hopes by ending a dogged 117-run sixth-wicket stand between Nasir Hossain and Mushfiqur Rahim to finish with career-best figures of 4-51.

Saeed Ajmal then claimed the final two wickets to complete a typical Bangladesh collapse.

The home side resumed after lunch on 200-5 but lost their last five wickets for 34 to be bowled out in their second innings with an hour remaining before the tea interval.

Rehman bowled Nasir for 79 runs before he had Rahim caught by Ajmal at mid-off for 53 as Bangladesh crumbled after successfully surviving the morning session unscathed.

Nasir struck 11 fours for his maiden test fifty while Rahim hit seven fours.

Younus Khan took brilliant catch at first slip to send back next batsman Shahadat Hossain off Rehman and Ajmal soon bowled Elias Sunny for four and dragged last man Robiul Islam out of crease for a stumping to end the innings.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)