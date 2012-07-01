Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the second day of second test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Opener Mohammad Hafeez missed out on a maiden double century but Pakistan continued to march towards a mammoth first innings total on the second day of the second test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Resuming on 334 for one, Pakistan reached 404 for two wickets, losing Hafeez on 196, before rain forced the players off for an early lunch 10 minutes before the scheduled break.

Hafeez, unbeaten on 172 overnight, attempted a sweep shot against left-arm spinner Rangana Herath but missed the line of the ball and had his leg stump uprooted.

Hafeez departed after batting for more than seven hours and his exit ended a second-wicket stand of 287 with Azhar Ali, who remained unbeaten on 121 at the break.

Right-handed Hafeez hit 20 fours and a six during his 331-ball knock.

Azhar completed his third test hundred with a ferocious cut off Nuwan Pradeep to the point boundary. It took him an hour to move from 94 to 100 this morning.

Younus Khan (14) was the other batsman at the crease at the break for Pakistan, who trail 1-0 in the three-test series.

