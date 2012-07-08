Pakistan's Adnan Akmal walks off the field after his dismissal during the first day of the third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

KANDY Pakistan wicketkeeper Adnan Akmal suffered a hairline fracture to his left hand and will not take the field when the third and final test against Sri Lanka resumes on Monday.

Akmal suffered a blow on his hand while batting in the Pakistan first innings on the opening day on Sunday when a ball from fast bowler Dilhara Fernando thudded into his left glove.

He was forced to retire hurt with his score on 10.

Akmal returned to bat at the fall of the sixth wicket and made 24 before being dismissed. He did not take the field when Sri Lanka started their first innings and Taufiq Umar took up the wicketkeeping duties.

