KARACHI Top-level security involving more than 5000 police and para-military officials was in place on Saturday as cricket-starved fans in Pakistan finally got to see some live international action for the first time in more than three years.

The country has been a no-go area for international athletes since March 2009 when militants attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore, which left six Pakistani policemen and a van driver dead.

On Saturday, local officials and security personnel put an elaborate security plan into place for the first of two Twenty20 exhibitions in which a Pakistan All Star XI took on an International World XI side.

"We had drawn up a proper security plan for the teams and even their routes were kept a secret," DIG police Shahid Hayat, who supervised the security operation, said.

A convoy of 12 police vans with an ambulance in tow drove the teams into the stadium.

"We know how important these matches are to convince the international cricket community that Pakistan is still a safe place for visiting teams," the Governor of the Sindh province, Dr Eshratul Ebad, told reporters.

World XI skipper Sanath Jayasuriya, who led a team mostly made up of former internationals, added: "It is a grand occasion for Pakistan cricket and we are happy to be part of these matches."

