Pakistan's Khurram Manzoor hits a shot during their third test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

KARACHI Opening batsman Khurram Manzoor, who has not played for Pakistan's test team for three and a half years, is back in the squad for the tour of Zimbabwe that starts this month.

The 27-year-old Manzoor won the last of his seven test caps against Australia in Hobart in January 2010.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also announced on Tuesday that former captain Moin Khan, who was appointed chief selector last month, will be tour manager.

Left-arm paceman Mohammad Irfan has been rested for the tests against Zimbabwe but features in the one-day and Twenty20 squads.

The two tests start on September 3 and 10, in Harare and Bulawayo respectively.

The Twenty20s will be played on August 23 and 24, with the three one-day internationals following on August 27, 29 and 31.

Test squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Khurram Manzoor, Imran Farhat, Mohammad Hafeez, Younus Khan, Asad Shafiq, Faisal Iqbal, Azhar Ali, Adnan Akmal, Junaid Khan, Wahab Riaz, Ehsan Adil, Rahat Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Abdul Rehman.

One-day squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Nasir Jamshed, Ahmed Shahzad, Asad Shafiq, Umar Akmal, Umar Amin, Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Asad Ali, Anwar Ali, Abdul Rehman, Haris Sohail.

Twenty20 squad: Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Nasir Jamshed, Ahmed Shahzad, Umar Akmal, Umar Amin, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Asad Ali, Anwar Ali, Zulfiqar Babar, Haris Sohail. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)