Zimbabwe captured nine Pakistan wickets for 249 runs on the opening day of the first test in Harare on Tuesday after a frustrating ninth-wicket partnership between Saeed Ajmal and Junaid Khan.

Ajmal was still at the crease one short of his second test half-century at the close while Junaid Khan contributed 17 to a partnership of 67 before he was caught behind off the penultimate ball of the day.

Zimbabwe, playing without captain Brendan Taylor who was attending the birth of his first child, grabbed wickets at regular intervals throughout the day with opening bowler Tinashe Panyangara returning the best figures of 3-71.

The home side had Pakistan teetering at 27 for three after the experienced Younus Khan was bowled by Panyangara for only three as the ball spun back on to his stumps.

Azhar Ali then scored 78 and captain Misbah-ul-Haq tallied 53 to restore some respectability to the Pakistan innings.

Zimbabwe went into the test amid a controversy over unpaid wages.

All-rounder Sean Williams refused to play because he had not been paid but the rest of the team went ahead on the promise that they would receive the outstanding monies before next week's second test in Bulawayo.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John Mehaffey)