Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN Captain Mohammad Hafeez ended his poor form by sharing a match-winning partnership with Umar Akmal as Pakistan beat South Africa by six runs in a Twenty20 international at Newlands on Friday.
Hafeez made 63 and Akmal contributed 64, the pair putting on 102 for the third wicket to lead Pakistan to a total of 176 for four.
South Africa, who won the first game of the two-match series in a rain-affected encounter on Wednesday, managed only 170 for four in reply with opener Hashim Amla hitting 48 and JP Duminy adding 47 not out.
The teams start a three-match series of one-dayers at Newlands on Sunday.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.
Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.