GALLE Sri Lanka Kumar Sangakkara capitalised on being dropped early in the day to move 11 runs short of a double century as Sri Lanka reached the fourth day tea interval two runs behind Pakistan in a first test that appears set for a draw on Saturday.

At the interval, Sangakkara was unbeaten on 189, scored off 377 balls with 21 fours, and batting with Kithuruwan Vithanage on five as Sri Lanka reached 449 for four wickets in their first innings.

Sri Lanka appeared set to bat through the afternoon session unscathed until Pakistan picked up the wicket of Angelo Mathews for 91 shortly before tea when the home captain pushed forward at a Saeed Ajmal doosra and was caught by Younus Khan at slip.

The dismissal ended a 181-run stand with Sangakkara and was the off-spinner's first wicket of the innings after 47 overs, during which he had conceded 129 runs.

After the hosts resumed in the morning on 252-2, Junaid Khan was handed the second new ball at the start of play and the paceman provided plenty of drama before Sangakkara and Mathews settled down to build their partnership.

Sangakkara, still on his overnight score of 102, cut the first ball he received straight to point where Abdur Rehman fumbled an easy catch.

At the other end, Mahela Jayawardene, making his penultimate test appearance, got off the mark for the day with a streaky four off Junaid but was out the next ball when he was trapped lbw with his score on 59.

The umpire initially ruled Jayawardene not out but Pakistan were convinced the ball had hit him in line with the stumps and successfully reviewed the decision.

Jayawardene's dismissal ended a 113-run partnership with Sangakkara for the third wicket but was the only success for the visitors in a morning session that was extended to make up for lost time due to rain on Friday.

