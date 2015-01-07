KARACHI Fast bowler Sohail Khan earned a surprise recall to the Pakistan squad for the World Cup while selectors omitted senior players Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal from their final 15-member list on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Sohail was picked for his strong performances in domestic cricket this season, chief selector Moin Khan told reporters in Karachi.

"We have picked a full battery of pace bowlers while our spin bowling department is also led by the experienced Shahid Afridi and includes legspinner Yasir Shah," Moin said.

Right-arm bowler Sohail has played two tests and five one-day internationals but last represented Pakistan in Zimbabwe in 2011. Yasir also played his only ODI against Zimbabwe on the same tour.

The leg-spinner, however, bagged 27 wickets in the five tests against Australia and New Zealand recently in the United Arab Emirates.

Misbah-ul-Haq had also recovered from a hamstring injury he sustained last month while playing against New Zealand in the UAE and would lead the team at the Feb. 14-March 29 tournament in Australia and New Zealand, Moin added.

"He (Misbah) says he is gaining fitness and he is an experienced player so we are confident he will be ready for the World Cup," Moin added.

"The selectors have done a lot of homework in selecting this squad and we are confident this side will put up a good performance in the World Cup.

"We have lot of expectations from this squad specially the youngsters who have not played before in Australia and New Zealand."

Pakistan will be without two of their most experienced spinners at the tournament as Saeed Ajmal and Mohammad Hafeez have been suspended from bowling in international cricket for illegal actions.

Hafeez, however, was included as a specialist opener and Moin said he would undergo another bowling test prior to the tournament.

"We have picked only two specialist openers while wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed will be the reserve opener when required," Moin added.

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Harris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Ehsan Adil, Yasir Shah.

