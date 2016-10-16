Marlon Samuels and Darren Bravo frustrated Pakistan's bowlers with a defensive and patient batting display on a slow pitch but West Indies still trailed by 264 runs at the end of the third day of the first day-night test in Dubai on Saturday.

Samuels (76) and Bravo (87) batted resolutely before an aggressive spell of bowling from Wahab Riaz allowed Pakistan, who declared their first innings at 579 for three wickets, to make inroads into the visitors' middle order.

Wahab took the wickets of Jermaine Blackwood (37) and Roston Chase (6) before West Indies, 69-1 overnight, finished the day on 315-6.

Mohammad Nawaz took his maiden test wicket when he had Bravo caught by Azhar Ali, who had returned to take up position at short leg after going off for treatment when he took a blow to his right hand.

