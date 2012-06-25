* Sri Lanka go 1-0 up in three-match series
* Younus knock of 87 in vain for Pakistan
GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 25 Sri Lanka claimed the
extra half-hour at the end of the fourth day to complete a
209-run rout of Pakistan in the first test on Monday.
The visitors, chasing an unlikely victory target of 510,
were bowled out for 300.
The game looked like dragging on to the fifth day when
fifth-wicket pair Younus Khan (87) and Asad Shafiq (80) put up
stubborn resistance with a stand of 151.
After the pair were removed, Mohammad Ayub (22) and Adnan
Akmal (40 not out) continued to frustrate the Sri Lankan
bowlers.
When the extra half-hour started Pakistan were 279 for eight
but Suraj Randiv snapped up the last two wickets to finish with
figures of three for 86 in the second innings and seven for 99
in the match.
Shafiq hit 13 fours in an attractive innings before edging a
catch to Mahela Jayawardene at slip off Rangana Herath.
Former captain Younus struck seven fours to thwart the home
attack until he was finally undone by the second new ball after
tea, caught behind by Prasanna Jayawardene off Nuwan Kulasekara.
Debutant Ayub then presented Nuwan Pradeep with his first
test wicket when he was trapped lbw.
Earlier, Sri Lanka broke through in the second over of the
day when nightwatchman Saeed Ajmal (12), sent back by Younus
after he charged down the wicket, failed to beat Randiv's direct
hit from extra cover.
Kumar Sangakkara then dropped Shafiq off Randiv at short
mid-wicket when he was on 33.
Younus also survived an anxious moment when Tillakaratne
Dilshan dived forward at mid-off to take a 'catch' but the
batsman was adjudged not out by the third umpire.
Paceman Kulasekera ended with figures of three for 48 while
spinner Herath picked up two for 91.
Sangakkara was named man of the match for his 199 not out in
the first innings.
The second test in the three-match series is in Colombo
starting on Saturday.
